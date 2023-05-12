CAPE MAY, N.J. - The newest company commanders graduate Company Commander School during a ceremony on base, May 18, 2023.
Coast Guard service readiness starts with investing in our greatest asset — our people.
U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer 2 Timothy Tamargo
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2023 08:42
|Photo ID:
|7807925
|VIRIN:
|230518-G-VS714-1333
|Resolution:
|5679x4024
|Size:
|898.67 KB
|Location:
|CAPE MAY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, TCCM graduates new Company Commander School class [Image 6 of 6], by CWO2 Timothy Tamargo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT