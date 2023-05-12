Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    TCCM graduates new Company Commander School class [Image 3 of 6]

    TCCM graduates new Company Commander School class

    CAPE MAY, NJ, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2023

    Photo by Chief Warrant Officer Timothy Tamargo 

    U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May

    CAPE MAY, N.J. - The newest company commanders graduate Company Commander School during a ceremony on base, May 18, 2023.

    Coast Guard service readiness starts with investing in our greatest asset — our people.

    U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer 2 Timothy Tamargo

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2023
    Date Posted: 05.20.2023 08:42
    Photo ID: 7807923
    VIRIN: 230518-G-VS714-1281
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 848.27 KB
    Location: CAPE MAY, NJ, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TCCM graduates new Company Commander School class [Image 6 of 6], by CWO2 Timothy Tamargo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TCCM graduates new Company Commander School class
    TCCM graduates new Company Commander School class
    TCCM graduates new Company Commander School class
    TCCM graduates new Company Commander School class
    TCCM graduates new Company Commander School class
    TCCM graduates new Company Commander School class

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Basic Training
    Judge
    Coast Guard
    Company Commander
    Training Center Cape May
    coastguardnewswire

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT