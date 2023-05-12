2-135 Infantry Battalion draws equipment in Krivolak North Macedonia

U.S Army soldiers with the 2nd Battalion, 135th Infantry Regiment, conduct checks for the Army Prepositioned Stock draw at Krivolak Military Training Center, North Macedonia, May 18, 2023. This is the first time that the 2-135 have drawn equipment from a training area instead of a port. DEFENDER 23 is a U.S. Army Europe and Africa led exercise focused on the strategic deployment of continental United States-based forces, employment of Army Prepositioned Stocks, and interoperability with Allies and partners. Taking place from 22 April to 23 June, DEFENDER 23 demonstrates USAREUR-AF’s ability to aggregate U.S.-based combat power quickly in Eastern Europe, increase lethality of the NATO Alliance through long-distance fires, build unit readiness in a complex joint, multi-national environment, and leverage host nation capabilities to increase USAREUR-AF’s operational reach. DEFENDER 23 includes more than 7,000 U.S. and 17,000 multi-national service members from more than 20 nations who will participate including, but not limited to: Estonia, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Latvia, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, United Kingdom and the United States. (U.S. Army Photo Spc. Anthony Till)

