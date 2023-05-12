2-135 Infantry Battalion draws equipment in Krivolak North Macedonia

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Sion Monsone of the 1177th Movement Control Team hooks up a trailer to a medium tactical vehicle at Krivolak Military Training Center, North Macedonia, May 18, 2023. The 1177th MCT is a receive unit out of Daenner Kaserne, Germany. DEFENDER 23 is a U.S. Army Europe and Africa led exercise focused on the strategic deployment of continental United States-based forces, employment of Army Prepositioned Stocks, and interoperability with Allies and partners. Taking place from 22 April to 23 June, DEFENDER 23 demonstrates USAREUR-AF’s ability to aggregate U.S.-based combat power quickly in Eastern Europe, increase lethality of the NATO Alliance through long-distance fires, build unit readiness in a complex joint, multi-national environment, and leverage host nation capabilities to increase USAREUR-AF’s operational reach. DEFENDER 23 includes more than 7,000 U.S. and 17,000 multi-national service members from more than 20 nations who will participate including, but not limited to: Estonia, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Latvia, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, United Kingdom and the United States. (U.S. Army Photo Spc. Anthony Till

