    Replenishment-at-sea [Image 3 of 5]

    Replenishment-at-sea

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    05.18.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)       

    Sailors assigned to the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), sort mail in the hangar bay during a replenishment-at-sea with the dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Medgar Evers (T-AKE 13), May 18, 2023. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy's newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy's capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend the U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jennifer Newsome)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2023
    Date Posted: 05.20.2023 06:07
    Photo ID: 7807894
    VIRIN: 230518-N-SK336-1075
    Resolution: 3873x2766
    Size: 278.56 KB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Replenishment-at-sea [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    RAS
    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    CVN 78
    Gerald R. Ford
    Sailors
    US Navy
    GRF
    SK336

