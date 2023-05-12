Sailors assigned to the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), sort mail in the hangar bay during a replenishment-at-sea with the dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Medgar Evers (T-AKE 13), May 18, 2023. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy's newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy's capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend the U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jennifer Newsome)

