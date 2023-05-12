Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Replenishment at Sea [Image 2 of 5]

    Replenishment at Sea

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    05.18.2023

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)       

    Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Callie Smith, from Lufkin, Texas, assigned to the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) supply department, inventories mail in the hangar bay during a replenishment-at-sea with the dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Medgar Evers (T-AKE 13), May 18, 2023. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. NavyÕs newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. NavyÕs capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend the U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jennifer Newsome)

