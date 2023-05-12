Flight Operations

Two E-2D Hawkeyes, attached to the "Bear Aces" of Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 40, fly over the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), May 14, 2023. VRC 40 is deployed aboard CVN 78 as part of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy's newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy's capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Simon Pike)

