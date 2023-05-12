Flight Operations

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    05.14.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)       

    An F/A-18F Super Hornet, attached to the "Blacklions" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 213, lands on the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) flight deck, May 14, 2023. VFA 213 is deployed aboard CVN 78 as part of Carrier Air Wing 8. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy's newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy's capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Simon Pike)

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    CVN 78
    Gerald R. Ford
    US Navy
    Deployment
    GRF

