USS Ramage deployment

230514-N-NS135-1227 1221 ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 14, 2023) Sailors, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ramage (DDG 61), move a fuel line after refueling an MH-60S Sea Hawk, assigned to HSC-9, May 14, 2023. Ramage is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adriones Johnson)

Date Taken: 05.14.2023 Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN