    USS Ramage Deployment [Image 11 of 14]

    USS Ramage Deployment

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    05.14.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Carrier Strike Group 12

    230514-N-NS135-1221 ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 14, 2023) Sailors, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ramage (DDG 61), refuel an MH-60S Sea Hawk, assigned to HSC-9, on the flight deck, May 14, 2023. Ramage is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adriones Johnson)

