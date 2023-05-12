230514-N-NS135-1206 ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 14, 2023) Sailors, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ramage (DDG 61), refuel an MH-60S Sea Hawk, assigned to HSC-9, on the flight deck, May 14, 2023. Ramage is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adriones Johnson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.14.2023 Date Posted: 05.20.2023 06:08 Photo ID: 7807884 VIRIN: 230514-N-NS135-1206 Resolution: 6480x4320 Size: 1.19 MB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ramage Deployment [Image 14 of 14], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.