    USS Paul Hamilton Replenishment-at-Sea [Image 2 of 4]

    USS Paul Hamilton Replenishment-at-Sea

    ARABIAN GULF

    05.18.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Elliot Schaudt 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    230518-N-NH267-1006 ARABIAN GULF (May 18, 2023) Lt. j.g. Hannah Davenport operates a radar console on the bridge of the guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60) during a replenishment-at-sea with the dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Amelia Earhart (T-AKE 6), May 18, 2023, in the Arabian Gulf. Paul Hamilton is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elliot Schaudt)

    This work, USS Paul Hamilton Replenishment-at-Sea [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Elliot Schaudt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    RAS
    Replenishment At Sea
    Destroyer
    Amelia Earhart
    Paul Hamilton

