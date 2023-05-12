USS Paul Hamilton Replenishment-at-Sea

230518-N-NH267-1004 ARABIAN GULF (May 18, 2023) The guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60) conducts a replenishment-at-sea with the dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Amelia Earhart (T-AKE 6), May 18, 2023, in the Arabian Gulf. Paul Hamilton is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elliot Schaudt)

