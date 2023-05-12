Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Paul Hamilton Transits Strait of Hormuz [Image 8 of 8]

    USS Paul Hamilton Transits Strait of Hormuz

    STRAIT OF HORMUZ

    05.19.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Elliot Schaudt 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    230519-N-NH267-1387 STRAIT OF HORMUZ (May 19, 2023) Boatswain's Mate 2nd Class Akos Polgar signals to the pilot of an H225 Super Puma on the flight deck of the guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60) while transiting the Strait of Hormuz, May 19, 2023. Paul Hamilton is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elliot Schaudt)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2023
    Date Posted: 05.20.2023 04:03
    Photo ID: 7807836
    VIRIN: 230519-N-NH257-1387
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 1.25 MB
    Location: STRAIT OF HORMUZ
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Paul Hamilton Transits Strait of Hormuz [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Elliot Schaudt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fifth Fleet Admiral Transits Strait of Hormuz on Warship with UK, French Commanders
    USS Paul Hamilton Transits Strait of Hormuz
    USS Paul Hamilton Transits Strait of Hormuz
    USS Paul Hamilton Transits Strait of Hormuz
    USS Paul Hamilton Transits Strait of Hormuz
    USS Paul Hamilton Transits Strait of Hormuz
    USS Paul Hamilton Transits Strait of Hormuz
    USS Paul Hamilton Transits Strait of Hormuz

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Destroyer
    Paul Hamilton
    Strait Of Hormuz

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT