USS Paul Hamilton Transits Strait of Hormuz

230519-N-NH267-1365 STRAIT OF HORMUZ (May 19, 2023) Boatswain's Mate 2nd Class Akos Polgar, right, and Boatswain's Mate 3rd Class Elvis Osemwengie signal to the pilot of an H225 Super Puma on the flight deck of the guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60) while transiting the Strait of Hormuz, May 19, 2023. Paul Hamilton is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elliot Schaudt)

Date Taken: 05.19.2023
Location: STRAIT OF HORMUZ