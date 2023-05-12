USS Paul Hamilton Transits Strait of Hormuz

230519-N-NH267-1332 STRAIT OF HORMUZ (May 19, 2023) Logistics Specialist Seaman Ranilo Dulatre mans a .50-caliber machine gun on the aft missile deck of the guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60) while transiting the Strait of Hormuz, May 19, 2023. Paul Hamilton is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elliot Schaudt)

