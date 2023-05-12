USS Paul Hamilton Transits Strait of Hormuz

230519-N-NH267-1309 STRAIT OF HORMUZ (May 19, 2023) Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Nicholas Boyd holds an M240B machine gun on the foc'scle of the guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60) while transiting the Strait of Hormuz, May 19, 2023. Paul Hamilton is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elliot Schaudt)

