    Joint Task Force-Red Hill Contractors Survey Hotel Pier [Image 2 of 2]

    Joint Task Force-Red Hill Contractors Survey Hotel Pier

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Kyler Chatman 

    Joint Task Force Red Hill

    Joint Task Force-Red Hill (JTF-RH) contractors retrieve a kayak after performing a survey of Hotel Pier on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, May 16, 2023. JTF-RH is in phase three of its five-phase defueling plan. Personnel are focused on completing repairs, quality control tasks, training, response preparation, the National Environmental Policy Act Environmental Assessment, regulatory approvals and operational planning for all major milestones. This extensive preparatory work will help ensure the safe and expeditious defueling of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility. (DoD photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Kyler L. Chatman)

    This work, Joint Task Force-Red Hill Contractors Survey Hotel Pier [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Kyler Chatman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Red Hill
    JTF RH
    JTF-RH
    Joint Task Force-Red Hill
    RHBFS

