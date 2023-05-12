Joint Task Force-Red Hill Contractors Survey Hotel Pier

Joint Task Force-Red Hill (JTF-RH) contractors retrieve a kayak after performing a survey of Hotel Pier on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, May 16, 2023. JTF-RH is in phase three of its five-phase defueling plan. Personnel are focused on completing repairs, quality control tasks, training, response preparation, the National Environmental Policy Act Environmental Assessment, regulatory approvals and operational planning for all major milestones. This extensive preparatory work will help ensure the safe and expeditious defueling of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility. (DoD photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Kyler L. Chatman)

