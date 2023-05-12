Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Global Dexterity 23-1 [Image 8 of 8]

    Global Dexterity 23-1

    QLD, AUSTRALIA

    05.03.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    A Royal Australian Air Force and U.S. C-17 Globemaster III sits on the flight line after a training flight at RAAF Base Scherger, Queensland, Australia, May 2, 2023. This is the fifth iteration of Exercise Global Dexterity between the U.S. Air Force and our Indo-Pacific partners, the Royal Australian Air Force, and focuses on strengthening our regional military partnership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper)

    RAAF
    USAF
    Global Dexterity

