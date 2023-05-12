A Royal Australian Air Force and U.S. C-17 Globemaster III sits on the flight line after a training flight at RAAF Base Scherger, Queensland, Australia, May 2, 2023. This is the fifth iteration of Exercise Global Dexterity between the U.S. Air Force and our Indo-Pacific partners, the Royal Australian Air Force, and focuses on strengthening our regional military partnership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2023 22:31
|Photo ID:
|7807738
|VIRIN:
|230503-F-GM429-0202
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|7.24 MB
|Location:
|QLD, AU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Global Dexterity 23-1 [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Makensie Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT