Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Global Dexterity 23-1 [Image 7 of 8]

    Global Dexterity 23-1

    QLD, AUSTRALIA

    01.08.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    A Royal Australian Air Force C-17 Globemaster III flies in formation with the U.S. Air Force during Exercise Global Dexterity 23-1 while performing a training flight around the skies of Australia, May 2, 2023. This exercise is designed to help develop the bilateral tactical airlift capabilities of the U.S. Air Force and the RAAF and learn from each other to strengthen partnerships in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.08.2020
    Date Posted: 05.19.2023 22:31
    Photo ID: 7807737
    VIRIN: 230502-F-GM429-0666
    Resolution: 4785x3190
    Size: 2.13 MB
    Location: QLD, AU
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Global Dexterity 23-1 [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Makensie Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Global Dexterity 23-1
    Global Dexterity 23-1
    Global Dexterity 23-1
    Global Dexterity 23-1
    Global Dexterity 23-1
    Global Dexterity 23-1
    Global Dexterity 23-1
    Global Dexterity 23-1

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    RAAF
    USAF
    Global Dexterity

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT