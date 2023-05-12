A Royal Australian Air Force C-17 Globemaster III flies in formation with the U.S. Air Force during Exercise Global Dexterity 23-1 while performing a training flight around the skies of Australia, May 2, 2023. This exercise is designed to help develop the bilateral tactical airlift capabilities of the U.S. Air Force and the RAAF and learn from each other to strengthen partnerships in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper)

