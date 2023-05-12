U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. George Ann Heck, 535th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, directs a forklift carrying cargo onto a U.S. C-17 Globemaster III during Exercise Global Dexterity 23-1 at Royal Australian Air Force Base Townsville, Queensland, Australia, May 2, 2023. The exercise is being conducted at RAAF Base Amberley, and is designed to help enhance air cooperation between the U.S. and Australia and increase our combined capabilities, improving security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2023 22:31
|Photo ID:
|7807736
|VIRIN:
|230502-F-GM429-0515
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|3.02 MB
|Location:
|QLD, AU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Global Dexterity 23-1 [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Makensie Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
