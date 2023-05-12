Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Global Dexterity 23-1 [Image 6 of 8]

    Global Dexterity 23-1

    QLD, AUSTRALIA

    05.03.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. George Ann Heck, 535th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, directs a forklift carrying cargo onto a U.S. C-17 Globemaster III during Exercise Global Dexterity 23-1 at Royal Australian Air Force Base Townsville, Queensland, Australia, May 2, 2023. The exercise is being conducted at RAAF Base Amberley, and is designed to help enhance air cooperation between the U.S. and Australia and increase our combined capabilities, improving security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2023
    Date Posted: 05.19.2023 22:31
    Photo ID: 7807736
    VIRIN: 230502-F-GM429-0515
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 3.02 MB
    Location: QLD, AU
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Global Dexterity 23-1 [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Makensie Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Global Dexterity 23-1
    Global Dexterity 23-1
    Global Dexterity 23-1
    Global Dexterity 23-1
    Global Dexterity 23-1
    Global Dexterity 23-1
    Global Dexterity 23-1
    Global Dexterity 23-1

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    RAAF
    USAF
    Global Dexterity

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT