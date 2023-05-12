Global Dexterity 23-1

A Royal Australian Air Force pilot assigned to the No. 36 Squadron and U.S. Air Force Capt. Cody Apfel, 535th Airlift Squadron pilot, discuss the flight plan during a training flight around the skies of Australia, May 2, 2023. This is the fifth iteration of Exercise Global Dexterity between the U.S. Air Force and our Indo-Pacific partners, the Royal Australian Air Force, and focuses on strengthening our regional military partnership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper)

