U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. George Ann Heck, 535th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, works with members of No. 36 Squadron loadmasters to load cargo on a C-17 Globemaster III during Exercise Global Dexterity 23-1 at Royal Australian Air Force Base Townsville, Queensland, Australia, May 2, 2023. This exercise is designed to help develop the bilateral tactical airlift capabilities of the U.S. Air Force and the RAAF and learn from each other to strengthen partnerships in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper)

Date Taken: 05.03.2023 Date Posted: 05.19.2023 Location: QLD, AU