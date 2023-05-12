A Royal Australian Air Force KC-30A Multi-Role Tanker Transport refuels a U.S Air Force C-17 Globemaster III during Exercise Global Dexterity 23-1 around the skies of Australia, May 2, 2023. The exercise is being conducted at RAAF Base Amberley, and is designed to help enhance air cooperation between the U.S. and Australia and increase our combined capabilities, improving security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper)

