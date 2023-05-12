Airmen from Royal Australian Air Force Base Townsville and United States Air Force Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam load cargo onto a U.S. C-17 Globemaster III during Exercise Global Dexterity 23-1 at RAAF Base Townsville, Queensland, Australia, May 2, 2023. This exercise is designed to help develop the bilateral tactical airlift capabilities of the U.S. Air Force and the Royal Australian Air Force and learn from each other to strengthen partnerships in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper)

