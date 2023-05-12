Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Global Dexterity 23-1 [Image 1 of 8]

    Global Dexterity 23-1

    QLD, AUSTRALIA

    05.02.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    A Royal Australian Air Force KC-30A Multi-Role Tanker Transport refuels a RAAF C-17 Globemaster III during Exercise Global Dexterity 23-1 while performing a training flight with the U.S. Air Force around the skies of Australia, May 2, 2023. This is the fifth iteration of Exercise Global Dexterity between the U.S. Air Force and our Indo-Pacific partners, the RAAF, and focuses on strengthening our regional military partnership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper)

    Date Taken: 05.02.2023
    Date Posted: 05.19.2023 22:31
    Photo ID: 7807731
    VIRIN: 230502-F-GM429-0213
    Resolution: 3516x2344
    Size: 618.92 KB
    Location: QLD, AU
    This work, Global Dexterity 23-1 [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Makensie Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    RAAF
    USAF
    Global Dexterity

