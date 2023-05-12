A Royal Australian Air Force KC-30A Multi-Role Tanker Transport refuels a RAAF C-17 Globemaster III during Exercise Global Dexterity 23-1 while performing a training flight with the U.S. Air Force around the skies of Australia, May 2, 2023. This is the fifth iteration of Exercise Global Dexterity between the U.S. Air Force and our Indo-Pacific partners, the RAAF, and focuses on strengthening our regional military partnership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper)
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2023 22:31
|Photo ID:
|7807731
|VIRIN:
|230502-F-GM429-0213
|Resolution:
|3516x2344
|Size:
|618.92 KB
|Location:
|QLD, AU
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Global Dexterity 23-1 [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Makensie Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
