Heavy Equipment Transport Company Changes Command

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Charlie Company, 87th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, host a change of command ceremony on Fort Stewart, Georgia, May 19, 2023. Capt. Darrell R. Aiken Jr., the outgoing company commander, relinquished the company guidon to Lt. Col. Darsharee Saik, battalion commander, who then presented it to Capt. Marshall K. Bailey, the incoming commander. Constituted on Nov. 6, 1943, as the 396th Quartermaster Truck Company, the unit had participated in World War II, the Korean War, Operation Desert Storm, Operation Iraqi Freedom and New Dawn, and Operation Inherent Resolve. It is the largest company in the 3rd ID in terms of personnel assigned and was realigned within the 87th DSSB as Charlie Company in April 16, 2021. Aiken, an Ordnance Corps officer and Marietta, Georgia, native, will soon leave Fort Stewart and serve as the Assistant Professor of Military Science at the University of Texas at Arlington. Bailey, an Ordnance Corps officer, previously served as a 3rd DSB support operations transportation officer and is from Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Date Taken: 05.18.2023 Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US