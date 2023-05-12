Air Assault: Rappel Tower

U.S. Army Soldiers with 25th Infantry Division rappel down the tower at Lightning Academy, Hawaii, May 15, 2023. Air Assaults learn how to properly tie a Swiss Seat before rappelling down a 36-foot tower on both walled and open sides before having to pass a performance test.(U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Mariah Aguilar)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2023 17:58
|Photo ID:
|7807280
|VIRIN:
|230515-A-LR057-1074
|Resolution:
|5779x3853
|Size:
|1.59 MB
|Location:
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
