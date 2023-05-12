U.S. Army Soldiers with 25th Infantry Division rappel down the tower at Lightning Academy, Hawaii, May 15, 2023. Air Assaults learn how to properly tie a Swiss Seat before rappelling down a 36-foot tower on both walled and open sides before having to pass a performance test.(U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Mariah Aguilar)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.15.2023 Date Posted: 05.19.2023 17:58 Photo ID: 7807279 VIRIN: 230515-A-LR057-1057 Resolution: 5114x3409 Size: 1.66 MB Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Air Assault: Rappel Tower [Image 11 of 11], by PFC Mariah Aguilar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.