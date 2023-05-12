Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Assault: Rappel Tower [Image 3 of 11]

    Air Assault: Rappel Tower

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2023

    Photo by Pfc. Mariah Aguilar 

    25th Infantry Division   

    U.S. Army Soldiers with 25th Infantry Division rappel down the tower at Lightning Academy, Hawaii, May 15, 2023. Air Assaults learn how to properly tie a Swiss Seat before rappelling down a 36-foot tower on both walled and open sides before having to pass a performance test.(U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Mariah Aguilar)

    This work, Air Assault: Rappel Tower [Image 11 of 11], by PFC Mariah Aguilar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USARPAC
    Air Assault
    Tropic Lightning
    25ID
    Lightning Academy
    Strike Hard

