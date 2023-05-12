Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FLNG Change of Command ceremony [Image 7 of 7]

    FLNG Change of Command ceremony

    STARKE, FL, UNITED STATES

    11.16.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Vann 

    Florida National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Florida Army National Guard 53rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 2-124th Infantry Regiment, set tp, support and test Soldiers from all over the country including the National Guard Bureau, Fort Benning, Ga. and Fort Jackson, South Carolina, during the Expert Infantry Badge (EIB) and Expert Soldier Badge (ESB) quallifacations at Camp Blanding, Fla., MAy 18-22, 2023. The purpose of the EIB/ESB is to recognize infantrymen and Soldiers who have demostrated a mastery of critical tasks. These tasks build on the foundation of individual proficiency allowing them to locate, engage and destroy the enemy.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.16.2020
    Date Posted: 05.19.2023 17:46
    Photo ID: 7807257
    VIRIN: 201116-A-UC670-550
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 3.97 MB
    Location: STARKE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FLNG Change of Command ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Christopher Vann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Florida National Guard
    53rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team
    53rd IBCT
    FLNG

