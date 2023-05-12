230518-N-AL206-1115 ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 18, 2023) A view from the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) of USS Ramage, USS Normandy, USNS Medgar Evers, and USS Gerald R. Ford while underway as part in the Atlantic Ocean, May 18, 2023. Thomas Hudner is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kerri Kline)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.18.2023 Date Posted: 05.19.2023 15:03 Photo ID: 7806940 VIRIN: 230518-N-AL206-1115 Resolution: 6057x4038 Size: 631.69 KB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Thomas Hudner Deploys With GRFCSG [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.