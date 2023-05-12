Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Police Week at MacDill

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook  

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Joshua Barker, 6th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, poses for a portrait with MWD Keller during Police Week at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, May 10, 2023. Police Week recognizes the service and sacrifices of law enforcement personnel with a variety of events held throughout the week. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook)

    TAGS

    Air Mobility Command
    Airman Magazine
    U.S. Air Force
    Police Week
    U.S. Department of Defense

