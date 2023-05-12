U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Joshua Barker, 6th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, poses for a portrait with MWD Keller during Police Week at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, May 10, 2023. Police Week recognizes the service and sacrifices of law enforcement personnel with a variety of events held throughout the week. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.10.2023 Date Posted: 05.19.2023 12:10 Photo ID: 7806359 VIRIN: 230510-F-BQ566-1038 Resolution: 3670x5872 Size: 9.34 MB Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, National Police Week at MacDill, by TSgt Alexander Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.