National Police Week at MacDill

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Joshua Barker, 6th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, poses for a portrait with MWD Keller during Police Week at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, May 10, 2023. Police Week recognizes the service and sacrifices of law enforcement personnel with a variety of events held throughout the week. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook)
