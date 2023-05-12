Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Griffin Shock 23 Poland MINDEF DV Day Demonstration [Image 5 of 5]

    Griffin Shock 23 Poland MINDEF DV Day Demonstration

    BEMOWO PISKIE, POLAND

    05.19.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Foster 

    4th Infantry Division Public Affairs Office

    Poland Deputy Prime Minister, Mariusz Błaszczak, Minister of National Defense delivers remarks during a dynamic display exercise as part of exercise Griffin Shock 23 in Bemowo Piskie, Poland, May 19, 2023. As the framework nation in Poland, Exercise Griffin Shock 23 demonstrates the U.S. Army’s ability to assure the NATO alliance by rapidly reinforcing the NATO Battle Group Poland to a brigade size unit. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew A. Foster)

    This work, Griffin Shock 23 Poland MINDEF DV Day Demonstration [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Matthew Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    SteadfastandLoyal
    VictoryCorps
    GriffinShock

