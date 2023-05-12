Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Checkered Flag 23-2 [Image 2 of 2]

    Checkered Flag 23-2

    ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, SD, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Alexis Morris 

    28th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force B1-B Lancer, assigned to the 28th Bomb Wing, takes off at Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, for Checkered Flag 23-2, May 11, 2023. The exercise fosters readiness and interoperability through the incorporation of 4th- and 5th-generation aircraft during air-to-air combat training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexis M. Morris)

    This work, Checkered Flag 23-2 [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Alexis Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    28th Bomb Wing
    B1-B Lancer
    Ellsworth Air Force Base
    Checkered Flag
    Checkered Flag 23-2

