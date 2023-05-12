A U.S. Air Force B1-B Lancer, assigned to the 28th Bomb Wing, takes off at Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, for Checkered Flag 23-2, May 11, 2023. The exercise fosters readiness and interoperability through the incorporation of 4th- and 5th-generation aircraft during air-to-air combat training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexis M. Morris)
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2023 12:07
|Photo ID:
|7806324
|VIRIN:
|230511-F-LI355-1058
|Resolution:
|6795x4530
|Size:
|9.88 MB
|Location:
|ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, SD, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Checkered Flag 23-2 [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Alexis Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
