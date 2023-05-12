A U.S. Air Force B1-B Lancer, assigned to the 28th Bomb Wing, taxis at Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, before taking off for Checkered Flag 23-2, May 11, 2023. Checkered Flag is one of the Department of Defense's largest air-to-air exercise that strengthens partnerships between units across the Joint Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexis M. Morris)
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2023 12:07
|Photo ID:
|7806323
|VIRIN:
|230511-F-LI355-1029
|Resolution:
|8048x5365
|Size:
|16.29 MB
|Location:
|ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, SD, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Checkered Flag 23-2 [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Alexis Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT