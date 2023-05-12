A U.S. Air Force B1-B Lancer, assigned to the 28th Bomb Wing, taxis at Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, before taking off for Checkered Flag 23-2, May 11, 2023. Checkered Flag is one of the Department of Defense's largest air-to-air exercise that strengthens partnerships between units across the Joint Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexis M. Morris)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.11.2023 Date Posted: 05.19.2023 12:07 Photo ID: 7806323 VIRIN: 230511-F-LI355-1029 Resolution: 8048x5365 Size: 16.29 MB Location: ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, SD, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Checkered Flag 23-2 [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Alexis Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.