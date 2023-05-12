Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    101st Division Sustainment Brigade Division Run [Image 7 of 7]

    101st Division Sustainment Brigade Division Run

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Kaden Pitt 

    101st Division Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 101st Division Sustainment Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) participate in the Week of the Eagles 2023 Division Run, May 19, 2023, on Fort Campbell, Ky.

    The run, which stretched just over four miles, featured an artillery salute and an aircraft flyover that lasted the duration of the event.

    (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Kaden D. Pitt)

