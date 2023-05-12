U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 101st Division Sustainment Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) participate in the Week of the Eagles 2023 Division Run, May 19, 2023, on Fort Campbell, Ky.



The run, which stretched just over four miles, featured an artillery salute and an aircraft flyover that lasted the duration of the event.



(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Kaden D. Pitt)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.19.2023 Date Posted: 05.19.2023 11:54 Photo ID: 7806281 VIRIN: 230519-A-AW719-1006 Resolution: 3462x2308 Size: 757.15 KB Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 101st Division Sustainment Brigade Division Run [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Kaden Pitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.