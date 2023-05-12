221220-N-N1526-0001 Erbil Air Base, Iraq (Dec. 20, 2023) - Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Freeman Morrison, a biomedical technician, left, and Lt. j. g. Andrew Mappus, an emergency room nurse, right, assigned to Navy Expeditionary Medical Unit 10- Gulf (NEMU 10G), Rotation 13, are monitoring an U.S. Army Medic Task Force Buckeye, 37th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, as he draws blood from an Army Soldier during the Walking Blood Bank screening rodeo, Dec. 20, 2022. NEMU 10G, Rotation 13 deployed in support of Operation Inherent Resolve to conduct Role 2 enhanced (2E) medical care shore-based capabilities at Erbil Air Base in Iraq for U.S. Armed Forces, civilian contractors, and multi-national coalition forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Capt. Jerrol Walla

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.20.2022 Date Posted: 05.19.2023 10:30 Photo ID: 7806044 VIRIN: 221220-N-N1526-0001 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 2.48 MB Location: ERBIL AIR BASE, IQ Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Travis Decker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.