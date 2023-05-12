Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Arnn students’ STEM event includes visit from Black Hawk helicopter [Image 3 of 3]

    Arnn students’ STEM event includes visit from Black Hawk helicopter

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    05.17.2023

    Photo by Noriko Kudo 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Soldiers assigned to U.S. Army Aviation Battalion Japan field questions from students at Arnn Elementary May 17 while showcasing the UH-60L Black Hawk helicopter at the school’s sports field on Sagamihara Family Housing Area as part of Arnn’s event celebrating science, technology, engineering and math, or STEM.

    This work, Arnn students’ STEM event includes visit from Black Hawk helicopter [Image 3 of 3], by Noriko Kudo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Camp Zama
    U.S. Army Japan
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan
    U.S. Army Aviation Battalion Japan
    imcom-pacific
    target_news_asiapacific

