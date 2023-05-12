Soldiers assigned to U.S. Army Aviation Battalion Japan field questions from students at Arnn Elementary May 17 while showcasing the UH-60L Black Hawk helicopter at the school’s sports field on Sagamihara Family Housing Area as part of Arnn’s event celebrating science, technology, engineering and math, or STEM.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.17.2023 Date Posted: 05.19.2023 03:02 Photo ID: 7805517 VIRIN: 230517-A-HP857-698 Resolution: 1200x800 Size: 10.14 MB Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Arnn students’ STEM event includes visit from Black Hawk helicopter [Image 3 of 3], by Noriko Kudo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.