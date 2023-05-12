Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CSG 11, Nimitz visit JMSDF Sasebo District

    CSG 11, Nimitz visit JMSDF Sasebo District

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    05.19.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jeremy Graham 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Christopher Sweeney, commander, Carrier Strike Group 11, shakes hands with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Vice Admiral Naruto Nishi, commandant, JMSDF Sasebo District during an introductory office call at JMSDF Sasebo District Headquarters May 19, 2023. Sweeney and U.S. Navy Capt. Craig Sicola, commanding officer of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68), visited JMSDF Sasebo District leadership to promote the bilateral partnership between the U.S. Navy and JMSDF upon the Nimitz’s arrival to Sasebo for a scheduled port visit while conducting routine operations in U.S. 7th Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeremy Graham)

    Bilateral
    USS Nimitz
    Port Visit
    CSG 11
    JMSDF Sasebo District

