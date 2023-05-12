CSG 11, Nimitz visit JMSDF Sasebo District

U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Christopher Sweeney, commander, Carrier Strike Group 11, presents a ball cap to Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Vice Admiral Naruto Nishi, commandant, JMSDF Sasebo District during an introductory office call at JMSDF Sasebo District Headquarters May 19, 2023. Sweeney and U.S. Navy Capt. Craig Sicola, commanding officer of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68), visited JMSDF Sasebo District leadership to promote the bilateral partnership between the U.S. Navy and JMSDF upon the Nimitz’s arrival to Sasebo for a scheduled port visit while conducting routine operations in U.S. 7th Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeremy Graham)

