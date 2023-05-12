U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Christopher Sweeney, commander, Carrier Strike Group 11, and U.S. Navy Capt. Craig Sicola, commanding officer of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68), meet with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Vice Admiral Naruto Nishi, commandant, JMSDF Sasebo District (center right); JMSDF Rear Admiral Akira Ichida, chief of staff, JMSDF Sasebo District; and JMSDF Capt. Hiroshi Shimizu during an introductory office call at JMSDF Sasebo District Headquarters May 19, 2023. Sweeney and Sicola visited the JMSDF Sasebo District leadership to promote the bilateral partnership between the U.S. Navy and JMSDF upon the Nimitz’s arrival to Sasebo for a scheduled port visit while conducting routine operations in U.S. 7th Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeremy Graham)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.18.2023 Date Posted: 05.19.2023 02:57 Photo ID: 7805502 VIRIN: 230519-N-HI376-1037 Resolution: 5377x3425 Size: 1.24 MB Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CSG 11, Nimitz visit JMSDF Sasebo District [Image 10 of 10], by PO1 Jeremy Graham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.