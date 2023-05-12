Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Reserve Sailor of the Year 2022 ceremony rehearsal at National Museum of the US Navy. [Image 1 of 4]

    Reserve Sailor of the Year 2022 ceremony rehearsal at National Museum of the US Navy.

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2023

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Elisandro Diaz 

    Commander, Navy Reserve Force   

    WASHINGTON (May 18, 2023) -- Finalists for the 2022 Reserve Sailor of the Year rehearse next day's ceremony at the National Museum of the United States Navy at Washington Navy Yard on May 18, 2023.

    The finalists for the 2022 Navy Reserve Sailor of the Year are:
    Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class (EXW) Scott Graham, Maritime Expeditionary Security Squadron Eight, from Seekonk, Mass;
    Cryptologic Technician (Collection) 1st Class (IW/EXW) Lewis McClintock, U.S. Tenth Fleet, from San Diego;
    Religious Specialist 1st Class (SCW) Michael Pornovets, Commander, Naval Surface Force, from Biloxi, Miss;
    Master-at-Arms 1st Class Jose Rivera, Atlantic Undersea Test and Evaluation Center, from West Palm Beach, Fla;
    Hospital Corpsman 1st Class (FMF) Daniel Vetan, 4th Medical Batallion, from Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.

    Late Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Elmo Zumwalt and Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy Jack Whittet initiated the Sailor of the Year program in 1972 to recognize outstanding Atlantic and Pacific Fleet Sailors. The program was later expanded to honor the top Shore and Reserve Force Sailors of the Year. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Elisandro T. Diaz)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2023
    Date Posted: 05.19.2023 01:01
    Photo ID: 7805306
    VIRIN: 230518-N-LO372-0034
    Resolution: 5951x3967
    Size: 2.78 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Reserve Sailor of the Year 2022 ceremony rehearsal at National Museum of the US Navy. [Image 4 of 4], by CPO Elisandro Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Reserve Sailor of the Year 2022 ceremony rehearsal at National Museum of the US Navy.
    Reserve Sailor of the Year 2022 ceremony rehearsal at National Museum of the US Navy.
    Reserve Sailor of the Year 2022 ceremony rehearsal at National Museum of the US Navy.
    Reserve Sailor of the Year 2022 ceremony rehearsal at National Museum of the US Navy.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Chief of Navy Reserve
    Commander Navy Reserve Force
    Vice Adm. John B. Mustin
    Reserve Sailor of the Year 2022
    Sailor of the Year Program

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT