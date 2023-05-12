Reserve Sailor of the Year 2022 ceremony rehearsal at National Museum of the US Navy.

WASHINGTON (May 18, 2023) -- Finalists for the 2022 Reserve Sailor of the Year rehearse next day's ceremony at the National Museum of the United States Navy at Washington Navy Yard on May 18, 2023.



The finalists for the 2022 Navy Reserve Sailor of the Year are:

Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class (EXW) Scott Graham, Maritime Expeditionary Security Squadron Eight, from Seekonk, Mass;

Cryptologic Technician (Collection) 1st Class (IW/EXW) Lewis McClintock, U.S. Tenth Fleet, from San Diego;

Religious Specialist 1st Class (SCW) Michael Pornovets, Commander, Naval Surface Force, from Biloxi, Miss;

Master-at-Arms 1st Class Jose Rivera, Atlantic Undersea Test and Evaluation Center, from West Palm Beach, Fla;

Hospital Corpsman 1st Class (FMF) Daniel Vetan, 4th Medical Batallion, from Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.



Late Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Elmo Zumwalt and Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy Jack Whittet initiated the Sailor of the Year program in 1972 to recognize outstanding Atlantic and Pacific Fleet Sailors. The program was later expanded to honor the top Shore and Reserve Force Sailors of the Year. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Elisandro T. Diaz)

