Stike Eagles support Southern Beach

An F-15E Strike Eagle assigned to the 391st Fighter Squadron takes off from Kadena Air Base, Japan in support of exercise Southern Beach, May 16, 2023. Southern Beach is a locally organized bilateral training exercise for U.S. forces and Japan Air Self-Defense units to practice mission planning, flying and debriefing together. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessi Roth)
|05.16.2023
|05.18.2023 21:48
|7805225
|230516-F-PW483-1002
|6726x4484
|11.83 MB
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|4
|0
