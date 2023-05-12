Stike Eagles support Southern Beach

An F-15E Strike Eagle assigned to the 391st Fighter Squadron takes off from Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 17, 2023. Throughout the week, the Strike Eagles flew evening sorties in support of the bilateral exercise, Southern Beach. Night flying operations hone the skills necessary for aircrew to successfully fly and fight in low to no visibility environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessi Roth)

