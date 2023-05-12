An F-15E Strike Eagle assigned to the 336th Fighter Squadron taxis down the flightline at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 17, 2023. Night Flying exercises provide fighter squadron aircrew and support personnel the experience needed to maintain a ready force capable of ensuring the collective defense of the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessi Roth)
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2023 21:48
|Photo ID:
|7805223
|VIRIN:
|230517-F-PW483-1005
|Resolution:
|8256x4644
|Size:
|18.82 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Stike Eagles support Southern Beach [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Jessi Roth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
