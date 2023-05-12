Stike Eagles support Southern Beach

An F-15E Strike Eagle assigned to the 336th Fighter Squadron takes off from Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 17, 2023. Night Flying exercises provide fighter squadron aircrew and support personnel the experience needed to maintain a ready force capable of ensuring the collective defense of the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessi Roth)

