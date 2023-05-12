Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Stike Eagles support Southern Beach [Image 4 of 8]

    Stike Eagles support Southern Beach

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.17.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Jessi Roth 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    An F-15E Strike Eagle assigned to the 336th Fighter Squadron takes off from Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 17, 2023. Night Flying exercises provide fighter squadron aircrew and support personnel the experience needed to maintain a ready force capable of ensuring the collective defense of the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessi Roth)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2023
    Date Posted: 05.18.2023 21:48
    Photo ID: 7805221
    VIRIN: 230517-F-PW483-1007
    Resolution: 8203x4614
    Size: 16.84 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Stike Eagles support Southern Beach [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Jessi Roth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Stike Eagles support Southern Beach
    Stike Eagles support Southern Beach
    Stike Eagles support Southern Beach
    Stike Eagles support Southern Beach
    Stike Eagles support Southern Beach
    Stike Eagles support Southern Beach
    Stike Eagles support Southern Beach
    Stike Eagles support Southern Beach

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Kadena Air Base
    F-15E Strike Eagle
    336th Fighter Squadron
    391st Fighter Squadron
    Southern Beach

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT