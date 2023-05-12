Stike Eagles support Southern Beach

An F-15E Strike Eagle assigned to the 336th Fighter Squadron takes off from Kadena Air Base, Japan in support of exercise Southern Beach, May 16, 2023. This exercise helps strengthen relationships between foreign and domestic forces, ensuring an effective and lethal response to future high-end missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessi Roth)

