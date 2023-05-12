An F-15E Strike Eagle assigned to the 391st Fighter Squadron takes off from Kadena Air Base, Japan in support of exercise Southern Beach, May 16, 2023. Southern Beach is a continuous bilateral effort to enhance interoperability with host nation forces, strengthening the combined ability to execute high-end missions in defense of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessi Roth)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2023 21:48
|Photo ID:
|7805219
|VIRIN:
|230516-F-PW483-1003
|Resolution:
|7872x5247
|Size:
|18.8 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Stike Eagles support Southern Beach [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Jessi Roth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT