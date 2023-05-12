Stike Eagles support Southern Beach

An F-15E Strike Eagle assigned to the 391st Fighter Squadron takes off from Kadena Air Base, Japan in support of exercise Southern Beach, May 16, 2023. Southern Beach is a continuous bilateral effort to enhance interoperability with host nation forces, strengthening the combined ability to execute high-end missions in defense of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessi Roth)

